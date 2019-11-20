Jharkhand Assembly polls: BJP releases fifth list of candidates

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls.

The party has fielded Beni Prasad Gupta from Pakaur, Loknath Mehto from Barkagaon, Rananjay Kumar from Ramgarh, Pradeep Sahu from Dumri, Laxman Nayak from Gomiya, Vikram Pandey from Tundi, Devedra Singh from Jamshedpur West and Samri Lal from Kanke.



Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases. The first phase of polling will be held on November 30, the second phase on December 6, the third phase on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20. Results will be declared on December 23.

The Congress has forged an alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the state to defeat the incumbent BJP.

In 2014, the BJP, which won 43 seats, formed the government along with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU), which had won 5 seats under the leadership of Raghubar Das. (ANI)

