Jharkhand assembly polls: Prime Minister Modi likely to address 5 to 8 rallies

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 : BJP has planned a concerted campaign by its national leaders for the Jharkhand assembly polls with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to address five to eight rallies and party chief Amit Shah at least 10 rallies, party sources said.

They said that Shah would kick-start the campaign by the national leadership on November 21 and would also hold rallies on December 2, 5, 9, 14, and 17.



The sources said BJP working president JP Nadda will address at least 15 rallies. Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar and Giriraj Singh will also campaign in the state.

Jharkhand will go to the polls in five phases from November 30.

This will be the fourth assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000.

