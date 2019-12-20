Jharkhand assembly polls: Voting begins for final phase

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Voting for the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand assembly elections began at 7 am on Friday, amid the presence of heavy security at the polling booths.

Voting is underway across 16 constituencies in the final phase. Among these are Rajmahal, Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Pakur, Maheshpur (ST), Shikaripara (ST), Dumka (ST), Jama (ST), Jarmundi, Nala, Jamtara, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda, Mahagama.



In total, 236 candidates including 29 women are in the fray in the final phase in which 40,05,287 voters will exercise their right of franchise.

Over 62.4 per cent voter turnout was recorded at 15 Assembly constituencies covering four districts that went to polls in the fourth phase of elections in Jharkhand on December 16.

The third phase of elections took place in 17 Assembly constituencies covering eight districts on December 12. The second phase of elections to Jharkhand Legislative Assembly took place in 20 Assembly constituencies on December 7, while the first phase of voting took place on November 30.

The counting of votes will be held on December 23. (ANI)