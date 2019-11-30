Jharkhand assembly polls: Voting underway in 13 seats

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Polls are peacefully being conducted in the ongoing first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Today, 13 constituencies spread over six districts Chatra, Palamu, Gumla, Garhwa, Latehar and Lohardagga are voting to elect their representatives.



The majority of the constituencies where polling is being held are in Naxal infested areas.

Over 37 lakh electorate, who are eligible to exercise their franchise, will decide the electoral fortune of 189 candidates, including 15 women candidates in the first phase of Assembly elections, said Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinay Kumar Choubey on Friday.

Security has been beefed up in these constituencies and adequate arrangements have been made at all polling booths. (ANI)