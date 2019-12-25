Jharkhand BJP chief resigns following party's defeat in Assembly polls

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Following BJP's drubbing in the Jharkhand Assembly election, the party's state president Laxman Giluwa submitted his resignation on Wednesday.

"Due to the party performance falling below expectations in Vidhan Sabha elections 2019 the party's state president Laxman Giluwa has submitted his resignation to the national president taking responsibility for the defeat," read a letter issued by the state party's head Hemant Das.



The BJP only managed to win 25 seats in the 81-seat assembly. On the other hand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance, which also comprises of Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), bagged 49 seats paving way for their government formation in the state. (ANI)

