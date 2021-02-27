Jharkhand budget to be presented on March 3

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Budget session of the Jharkhand assembly started on Friday with an inaugural address by Governor Draupadi Murmu.



The session will continue till March 23 and the budget will be presented on March 3.

The Opposition in the state blamed that the government has made lots of false promises. The ruling party claimed that the budget is progressive and pro-people.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren claimed that this budget is realistic and opposition should realise this. (ANI)

