Jharkhand by-polls: PM Modi urges citizens to vote and be part of festival of democracy

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): As polling for the fourth phase of Assembly elections began in Jharkhand on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to be a part of the festival of democracy by coming out to vote in maximum numbers.

"Today is the fourth round of polling in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. I request all voters to cast their vote and become a part of the sacred festival of democracy," Modi tweeted.



According to Election Commission, polling is being held in a total of 15 Assembly constituencies, including from the districts of Deoghar, Giridih, Bokaro and Dhanbad today.

The Assembly constituencies where elections are being held today include -- Madhupur, Deoghar, Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Chandankiyari, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi, and Baghmara.

The third phase of elections took place in 17 Assembly constituencies covering 8 districts on December 12.

The second phase of elections to Jharkhand Legislative Assembly took place in 20 Assembly constituencies on December 7, while the first phase of voting took place on November 30.

The fifth and the last phase of voting will take place on December 20 and the counting of votes will be held on December 23. (ANI)