Jharkhand CM congratulates Modi on receiving Global Goalkeeper Award for Swacch Bharat Abhiyan

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Raghubar Das on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on receiving Global Goalkeeper Award for Swachch Bharat Abhiyan by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Taking to Twitter, the Jharkhand Chief Minister said that Swachch Bharat Abhiyan has brought a positive change in the lives of millions of Indians.



"Wonderful, unique, exemplary. Through Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the lives of crores of Indians have changed in a positive manner. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving #GlobalGoalkeeperAward. Every Indian is proud of you," he said on Twitter in Hindi.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched by the Modi government in 2014 and its components include the construction of household toilets, community and public toilets and solid waste management.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's Global Goalkeeper's Award is accorded every year to individuals for their achievement in a specific sustainable development goal.

Prior to Modi, the previous award winners have been Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway and President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia. (ANI)