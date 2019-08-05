Jharkhand CM on religious conversion of tribals: No one can eradicate their identity

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Sunday expressed concern over the religious conversion of tribals by "some foreign powers" to eradicate their identity from the state.

"There have been efforts to eradicate the identity of the tribals through conversion by foreign elements even before Independence. Mahatma Gandhi had also expressed concern over the conversions. Some foreign powers are engaged in this work," said Das while speaking at a book launch event.

The Chief Minister, however, asserted that the roots of tribal identity are so deep that these powers cannot shake it. "But tribal society is alert and aware. The roots of the tribal culture in Jharkhand are so strong that no one can shake it," he said. Das said that "there never was and never will be" any danger to the tribal identity. "Some foreign powers have interfered with their culture but it did not have much effect," he said. The event saw the launch of four books including "Tribal identity crisis in Jharkhand" written by Anuj Kumar Sinha, executive editor of Prabhat Kharab, a Hindi daily. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh also spoke at the event. (ANI)