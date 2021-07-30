Jharkhand CM Soren met relatives of ADJ Uttam Anand who was allegedly killed in Dhanbad

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 30 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday met relatives of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand who was allegedly killed in Dhanbad.



The relatives requested CM to provide his wife with a job on compassionate grounds and expressed satisfaction over the formation of an SIT for the probe.

This comes after Additional District Judge Uttam Anand posted in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday.

According to the police, Anand was taking a morning walk when a vehicle hit him near the Magistrate Colony in Dhanbad. He was admitted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said the police. As per the police, initially, the body could not be identified. However, later, Anand's family approached the police following which the body was identified. No one was arrested in connection with the case so far, it added.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Mayur Patel said, "An investigation is being done regarding today's incident. Different teams have been constituted to investigate the matter. Whatever points have come to the fore will be taken into consideration while investigating the case."

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court took Suo Motu Cognizance of the alleged killing.

Chief Justice of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana while taking Suo Motu Cognizance said that the Supreme Court wants to address the safety and security of the judicial officers in the country. (ANI)

