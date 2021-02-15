Jharkhand Congress leader slams Biplab Deb over remarks pertaining to Nepal, Sri Lanka

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 16 (ANI): Jharkhand Congress working president Rajesh Thakur on Monday slammed Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb over his purported remarks about expanding the party base in Nepal and Sri Lanka and said this "a result of frustration and nervousness".



"Our former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life restoring peace in Sri Lanka. Nepal is a peaceful country. The PM, the Defence Minister must intervene when anybody talks about these countries in such a manner," Thakur said.

He accused the BJP of trying to move away from issues concerning people in poll-bound states.

"They are straying from core issues and talking about Nepal and Sri Lanka," he said.

Biplab Deb, who addressed a gathering of party workers in Agartala on Sunday, recalled a meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then BJP national president, during his visit to the state and said, "When the home minister was our party chief, during discussions we said that BJP had come to power in several states."

"In response, the minister said that Nepal and Sri Lanka are still left. He said that we have to expand the party to Sri Lanka and Nepal. We have to win there too," Deb added. (ANI)

