Jharkhand govt announces Rs 50 lakh each to state women hockey players

The Indian team finished at fourth position in the Olympics. The two players Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan arrived in Ranchi on Wednesday. They were accorded a warm welcome by the state government at the airport with music and dance.

Ranchi, Aug 11 (IANS) The Jharkhand government on Wednesday announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh to two women hockey players from the state who took part in the Tokyo Olympics.

From the airport, both players went to the secretariat where Chief Minister Hemant Soren felicitated them at a ceremony.

Each of them were given a Rs 50 lakh cheque, a Scooty, laptop and a smartphone.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced to convert their houses from a hut to a 'pucca house'. He also announced that if women hockey players and coaches face any medical issues while playing, the state government would bear their treatment cost.

"The girls are making us proud despite a lack of facilities such as roads, electricity and water. It is our responsibility to look after their facilities and resources. The state government has decided to implement the dream of a residential sports centre which will be equipped with sports facilities for Badminton, Football, Hockey and other sports," said Soren.

