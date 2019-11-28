Jharkhand govt met 92% of 2014 manifesto promises: Report

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Raghubar Das-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Jharkhand has fulfilled over 92 per cent of the promises made in the 2014 Assembly elections manifesto, according to a report by the Public Policy for Research Centre (PPRC) released here on Thursday.

The report, 'Walking the Talk - An Analysis of Implementation of Jharkhand BJP Manifesto 2014," was released by PPRC Directors Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe and Sumit Bhasin just two before the first phase of the vote on November 30.

The five-phased vote in the state will conclude on December 20 and votes will be counted on December 23.

Speaking on the report, Sahasrabuddhe said, "Good governance has been the anchor point of the Das regime in the last five years." Jharkhand, which was carved out of Bihar over 19 years ago, unfortunately had earned the name for "instability and corruption".

"But in the last five years, Das has been able to provide a stable and clean government. He gave a corruption-free, strong and stable government," Sahasrabuddhe, who is also the BJP Vice-President and a Rajya Sabha member, said.

The BJP leader said, "Close to 92 per cent promises have been fulfilled or work is in progress. There are three special features of the manifesto implementation. It tells us about the innovative ideas that the government implemented, like the Pashu Sakhi Scheme and the Ujjwala Didi Scheme, where beneficiaries are advised on safe usage of LPG stoves."

Sahasrabuddhe, also the ICCR chairman, said, the state government emphasised on the integrity, which is to give a corruption-free government, and integration (social integration) to have more harmonious relations between tribals and non-tribals in the state.

The BJP leader said, the Das government stressed implementation of various schemes. Most governments come up with several schemes and lofty ideas, but falter at implementation, he said and added, "Das ensured a kind of flawless government. Thus, he and the BJP are facing the electorate with confidence," he said.

The BJP government lowered dropout rate of girls students through the 'Padhai ke baad bidai yojana' (Marriage after education scheme), which also ensured reduction in child marriages, Sahasrabuddhe said and added, the government also launched the Mukhbir Scheme to control the child marriage.

Several reforms in labour and land acquisition spaces were unveiled for decentralisation of power. "A collector may now process requisition of up to 12,500 acres land and sanction up to Rs 25 crore projects," he said and added, digitisation and self-certification were encouraged.

The Das government focused on women empowerment too. In Jharkhand, he said, women could purchase Rs 50 lakh land by paying Re 1 as registration fee. It had led to 55,000 women becoming homeowners, he added.

The state government also launched the Rs 600 crore Tejaswini Scheme, under which girls aged 14-24 years could be connected to Tejaswini Clubs equipped with facilities to impart formal education and vocational training, he said. The scheme has been rolled out in 17 districts.

It also launched the Udyami Sakhi Mandal Yojana under which a group of 15 women can set up small industries, which could increase their income and make them financially strong.

To uplift framers, the Das government had taken several steps for rural development. Over 5,00,000 farmers had received the first instalment of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana through direct benefit transfer, he said.

The state government also launched the Mukhya Mantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana for 22.76 lakh medium and marginal farmers, under which Rs 5,000-25,000 were given to farmers having 1-5 acres land, over and above the PM Kisan Samman Yojana benefits, he added. "Together under with the central scheme, the farmers will get between Rs 11,000 and Rs 31,000," he said.

The BJP, seeking second consecutive term, is contesting the polls alone. It is facing the heat from its former alliance partner All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), which is contesting around 27 seats. The BJP has announced candidate for 71 seats so far.

On the number of seats the BJP is targeting, he said, "I am not associated with the party's campaign this time, so I would not predict the number of seats the party will win. But we will form a strong and stable government."

