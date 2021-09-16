Jharkhand govt reopens religious places outside containment zones

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 17 (ANI): Jharkhand Government on Thursday said the religious places in containment zones will remain closed, however, temples outside containment zones are allowed to open, keeping in view all the COVID-19 protocols.



The state government has issued all the COVID-19 guidelines to be followed at various places including religious places, schools, restaurants, markets, etc in Jharkhand.

According to the new guidelines, the number of persons congregated shall not exceed 50 per cent capacity at any given time while observing the social distancing norm of 'Do Gaz Ki Doori' in temples.

With Durga Puja just around the corner, the rituals of this festival will be done only by the Puja Committee members in small pandals, without public participation. (ANI)

