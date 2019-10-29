Jharkhand govt staff offer excuses to avoid poll duty

Ranchi, Oct 29 (IANS) Though the Election Commission is yet to announce dates for Jharkhand Assembly polls, the government employees who are likely to be assigned poll duty have started coming up with health-related excuses.

So far, over 200 such applications have reached the Personnel Department where males have cited health issues related to kidney, heart and cancer, and women pregnancy as the main reason for opting out of the poll duty.

However, to tackle the issues a medical board has been set up in front of whom all such employees will have to appear. It is likely to examine these applicants in the second week of November.

Employees with serious health issues are not assigned poll duty. Concession are also allowed in case of likely surgery in near future, bed-ridden due to accident and pregnancy. However, the district administration has said after issue of the appointment letter if someone doesn't join the polls duty action could be taken against them. -- IANS ns/pcj