Jharkhand HC defers hearing in matter of jail manual violation by Lalu Prasad

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred the hearing for March 5 in the matter of an alleged violation of jail manual by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav.



During the previous hearing, Justice Apresh Kumar had directed Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) to submit a report on the matter.

During today's hearing, it was informed that the RIMS report has been submitted to the court. But it was not found on the Court's record.

The High Court gave time till March 5 and directed the state council to provide the RIMS report and other documents on the next hearing.

Yadav, who has been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case.

Notably, both the sentences are being served consecutively.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav served as the State's Chief Minister. (ANI)

