Jharkhand HC defers Lalu Prasad's bail plea to Feb 19, CBI gets one week to file documents

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 12 (ANI): The Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred to February 19 hearing on the bail plea of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the fodder scam case and granted one week more time to CBI to file order sheet against him.



Prabhat Kumar, the lawyer representing Lalu Prasad, in his bail petition in High Court, told reporters that order on bail had been deferred "due to CBI's delay".

"Order on bail deferred due to CBI's delay. We are confident that February 19 hearing, will be in his (Lalu's) favour after that he may release in next 2-4 days," said Kumar.

He said Lalu Prasad has completed his almost half-sentence.

"Despite two week's time, CBI sought more time to file order sheet and the Court has granted one week to it."

Yadav, who had been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crores from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav served as the State's Chief Minister.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav's elder son and party MLA Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday sent 50,000 postcard letters to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to release the former Bihar Chief Minister from jail on humanitarian grounds

Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi from the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on the advice of the State Medical Board.

Dr Umesh Prasad, Lalu's physician had said last month that Yadav's kidney was functioning at 25 per cent capacity and his situation could take a turn for the worse. (ANI)

