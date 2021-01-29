Jharkhand HC defers Lalu's bail plea to Feb 5

Ranchi, Jan 29 (IANS) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday heard the bail plea of jailed RJD President Lalu Prasad in a fodder scam case and deferred it to February 5.
The court gave time to the Central Bureau of Investigation to file its reply on the bail petition of the former Bihar Chief Minister, who was jailed after his conviction in several fodder scam cases.
Supreme Court lawyer and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal appeared for Lalu Prasad.
The counsel for the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader had contended that his client had completed half of his jail sentence and hence be granted bail in the case. The counsel said that Lalu Prasad had been in jail for 42 months and 23 days, which is half of seven-year jail term awarded to him in the instant case.
Lalu Prasad has got bail in three fodder scam cases. He is in jail in case of fraudulent withdrawals from the Dumka treasury.
--IANS
