Jharkhand HC directs CBI to start probe into Judge's death

The court directed the state government to provide all logistics support and documents to the CBI. The CBI lawyer admitted that the letter of recommendation for a CBI probe has been received and it will be notified by Wednesday.

Ranchi, Aug 3 (IANS) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to start the probe into the death of the Judge at the earliest, so that no evidence is destroyed.

The court also directed the Jharkhand DGP to ensure security to the judicial officers in the state. The court asked the DGP to ensure deployment of security guards at their houses. The court also wanted to know, if the incident took place at 5.08 a.m., why the FIR was lodged at 12.45 p.m.

The Jharkhand government had formed an SIT to probe the matter. But, later it recommended the CBI probe into the death of the Judge.

The special investigation team probing the killing of Additional Districts and Sessions Judge Uttam Anand has so far not made any headway despite arresting a total of 17 people in the case including autorickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his associate Rahul Verma.

The police has so far questioned more than 240 people in connection with the case, but is yet to arrive at a conclusion. It is now contemplating the idea of getting the Narco test done of the two main culprits and owner of the autorickshaw.

Police sources said that both the main culprits are not very cooperative and are claiming that they were under the influence of liquor. This theory is not being accepted by the police team.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has already recommended a CBI probe into the incident while the High Court itself is monitoring the probe.

Judge Uttam Anand was killed after an autorickshaw hit him on July 28 while he was on a morning walk.

