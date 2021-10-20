Jharkhand HC extends interim relief to Rahul Gandhi in defamation case till Dec 7

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 20 (ANI): The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday extended the interim relief of no coercive action to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi till December 7 in a defamation case filed against him over his alleged statement "why all thieves share the Modi surname."



In February 2020, the High Court had granted interim relief on coercive action against Gandhi until the next hearing in a defamation case filed by advocate Pradeep Modi

After the alleged statement by Rahul Gandhi, advocate Pradeep Modi had filed defamation in a lower court and the court had summoned the Congress leader. Following this, Rahul Gandhi approached the high court.

On Wednesday, a bench of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi extended the relief and the next hearing is scheduled for December 7. (ANI)

