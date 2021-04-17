Jharkhand HC grants bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam case

A bench of Justice Apresh Kumar Singh, while pronouncing the bail, directed him neither to leave the country without permission nor change his address and mobile number during the bail period. The Court has imposed the condition to deposit two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each and a fine of Rs 10 lakh.According to Lalu's lawyers, it may take two or three days for him to come out as he is currently undergoing medical treatment at AIIMS, Delhi. Bail bond and other procedures will start soon after the court faxes the order copy.Commenting on this IG Prisons Jharkhand, Birendra Bhushan said, "We will go through the order copy, once we receive it. Following the procedure, we will inform the RIMS and AIIMS, Delhi that now he is not a prisoner. Till now AIIMS has been sending Lalu's health updates. He may be released from AIIMS directly."He has already been granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury Scam case in October 2020, and in the Deoghar Treasury Scam case in February 2020. The trial in the Doranda Treasury Ranchi case is still going on.Meanwhile RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed happiness at the Court's decision and thanked it for granting bail to his father and the party supremo."We were confident that we'll get justice. Lalu ji has served half of his sentence, High Court granted him bail on that ground. We thank High Court. He's admitted at AIIMS. We are happy he got bail but we are worried about his health," said Tejashwi Yadav speaking to reporters here.He further added, "He is suffering from serious ailments. His treatment will continue. People, especially the poor, are happy that their messiah will come out now." (ANI)