Jharkhand Health Min condemns attack on health workers in Khunti district

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 2 (ANI): Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Wednesday condemned the attack on health workers in Khunti district and said the state government will deal strictly with such mischievous elements.



Speaking to ANI, Gupta said, "People should not indulge in such acts. We will not hesitate from taking strong action. If any health worker is attacked, the state government will deal strictly with such mischievous elements."

Civic healthcare workers, who had gone to Khunti's Torpa to raise vaccine awareness, were attacked by villagers yesterday,

According to the Kunti circle officer, action is being taken against culprits.

"We have taken action against the culprits involved in the attack. People fear and have misconceptions in rural areas about the vaccine, we are trying to educate people," said the circle officer. (ANI)

