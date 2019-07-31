Jharkhand horror: Toddler raped, beheaded!

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand): A toddler was allegedly raped and beheaded by two men after they abducted her from a platform of the Tatanagar railway station in Jharkhand, police said on Wednesday.

Police personnel recovered the torso of the three year old from the Telco police station area here on Tuesday night.

According to the police, three persons, including the two main accused, have been arrested.

Superintendent of Police (Railway) Ehtesham Waquarib said that sniffer dogs were pressed into service to locate the head of the girl.

Police said that the incident had occurred on July 26.