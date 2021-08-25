Jharkhand likely to open schools up to class eight

Ranchi, Aug 25 (IANS) After opening schools for classes 9 to 12, the Jharkhand government is considering to hold classes up to eighth standard.

Jharkhand Education secretary Rajesh Sharma in a meeting with the District Superintendent of Education (DSE) has indicated to open schools up to class eight. He directed the DSEs of all the districts to repair benches and desks, start cleaning and sanitization work for holding classes.