Jharkhand logs 7 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 18 (ANI): Jharkhand reported seven new COVID-19 cases and eight recoveries in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday.



The cumulative COVID-19 cases in the state have now gone upto 3,48,430, while there are 122 active cases of the infection here.

According to the state health department, all the positive cases in the last 24 hours were recorded in the state capital Ranchi.

With no COVID-related deaths recorded in the last 24 hours in Jharkhand, the death toll remains at 5,135.

The recovery tall in the state stands at 3,43,173, with recovery rate at 98.49 per cent," the department said. (ANI)

