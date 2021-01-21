Jharkhand Minister Mahto recovers from severe lung infection caused by COVID-19, to be discharged soon

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 22 (ANI): Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto has completely recovered from a severe lung infection caused by COVID-19, hospital officials said on Thursday.



MGM Healthcare, a private hospital in Tamil Nadu, performed a successful bilateral lung transplant on Mahto, according to an official release.

"I thank the team of doctors who took good care of me. I wish soon I will be back to Jharkhand and serve the people again," said Mahto.

The 54-year-old Minister in addition to being infected by the coronavirus was also suffering from tram hypertension diabetes and coronary artery disease.

"The Minister has now recovered and is getting discharged from the hospital," the hospital said. (ANI)

