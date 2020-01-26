Jharkhand police arrest 15 accused of killing of seven persons

Chaibasa (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Fifteen accused have been arrested on Sunday in connection with the brutal murder of seven persons in Chaibasa, police said.

Seven people were allegedly murdered in Burugulikera village of Chaibasa for staging a protest against the Pathalgadi movement here last week.

According to ML Meena, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) (operations), all the 15 accused have been sent to judicial custody.



"Of the 15, names of nine accused were mentioned in the FIR. Other six were also found involved in this case and police have received evidence against them. Two people from the victim's side, who were missing, are safe now," Meena said.

Describing the sequence leading to the incident, police earlier said that a clash broke out between the groups in favour and against the Pathalgadi movement. This lead to the vandalisation of the properties of the pro-Pathalgadi group.

The victims' families have alleged the involvement of Naxals in the incident.

Further, investigating is underway. (ANI)

