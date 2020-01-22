Jharkhand Police receives information regarding murder of 7 people in Gulikera village

Chaibasa (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Jharkhand Police on Tuesday received information regarding the murder of seven people in Chaibasa town's Gulikera village during the Patthargarhi movement, however, no body has been recovered yet.

"We received information on Tuesday regarding the murder of seven people in Gulikera, Chaibasa during the Patthargarhi movement. The information is being verified, no body has been recovered yet. The search is underway. No formal murder or missing person complaint has been received, till now," said Jharkhand Police in a statement.



Following the standard operating procedure, a heavy police force is camping in Gulikera village. Further reinforcements have also been called. Since it is a big tip-off, the police is taking all the necessary measures, the police added.

Some reports of clashes came in police' notice, a few days back in this village during the Patthargarhi movement. (ANI)

