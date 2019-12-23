Jharkhand poll trends set Twitter abuzz

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) As Jharkhand Assembly poll trends poured in on Monday, Twitter users tweeted their comments on the developments on party lines.

#JharkhandElectionResults trended on Twitter with 12.2K tweets whereas #JharkhandassemblyPolls got 28.1K tweets.

According to the Election Commission, the BJP led on 28 seats while the Grand Alliance comprising the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal led on 41 of the total 81 seats.

People commented on party lines as to who will form the next government in the state.

One Twitter user wrote: "Don't know much about Jharkhand but the people there seem to be brute intelligent or sheer anti-nationals." Another user said: "Glad to see the BJP biting the dust due to its arrogance, corruption and high-handedness." One user posted result trends and asked: "Where is the Congress in Jharkhand?" One post read: "So, it's not just the urban naxals who are opposing the CAA, but even the rural naxals have rejected it." Another user remarked: "JMM-Congress crosses the majority mark, set to form the government in Jharkhand." In reply, one user questioned: "Is it not too early to say?" Another agreed: "Not possible. Let the final results come out." tsb/skp/