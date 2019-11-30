Jharkhand polls: Amit Shah appeals voters to vote for 'stable decision-making govt'

New Delhi [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed the voters to vote for a "stable decision-making government" in poll-bound Jharkhand so as to defeat corruption and Naxalism and also to maintain the pace of development in the state.

Shah tweeted, "It is necessary to have a stable decision-making government here again so as to defeat corruption and Naxalism and also to maintain the pace of development in the state. Therefore, I appeal to voters to vote in large numbers to contribute to keeping Jharkhand on the path of development."



The first phase of polling in 13 constituencies spread across six districts of Jharkhand commenced on Saturday morning.

The constituencies where polling is taking place are -- Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.

Over 37 lakh electorate, who are eligible to exercise their franchise, will decide the electoral fortune of 189 candidates, including 15 women candidates in the first phase of Assembly elections, said Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinay Kumar Choubey on Friday.

Security has been beefed up in these constituencies and adequate arrangements have been made at all polling booths. (ANI)