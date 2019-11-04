Jharkhand polls: Congress trying to appease Marandi

Ranchi, Nov 4 (IANS) After former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) chief announced to contest the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections alone, Congress state president Rameshwar Urao met him on Monday and tried to convince him to stay in the grand alliance.

Eyeing the Assembly elections, the Congress wants the JVM to remain a part of the grand alliance in the state at any cost. According to sources, Urao tried to convince Marandi to be a part of the grand alliance but Marandi was adamant on his decision.

Marandi on Saturday told IANS that his party will contest the Assembly elections alone. According to sources, the JVM will consider about the coalition after the elections. Marandi said that the candidates will be selected unanimously after meeting the party leaders in the Assembly on November 5 and 6. The Janata Dal United (JD-U), which also announced to contest the Jharkhand Assembly elections alone, has welcomed the decision of Marandi. JD-U General Secretary K.C. Tyagi said: "Marandi carries a clean image. There was good governance when his government was in power in the state. Hence, it will be inappropriate for him to enter the grand alliance." Senior Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay said: "For the last four and a half years, the Congress has been standing against the government with the help of other opposition parties. If someone backs out from this then it is not good." The Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in five phases starting from November 20 and ending on December 20. The results will be announced on December 23. hindi-rt/bg