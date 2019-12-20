Jharkhand polls: PM Modi urges voters to vote in record numbers in fifth phase

New Dehli [India], Dec 20 (ANI): As polling for the fifth and final phase of Assembly elections began in Jharkhand on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to be a part of the festival of democracy by coming out to vote in maximum numbers and make a record.

"The fifth and the last phase of voting in the Jharkhand assembly elections is today. I request all voters to vote in record numbers and join this festival of democracy," Modi tweeted.



Voting for the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand assembly elections began at 7 am on Friday, amid the presence of heavy security at the polling booths.

Voting is underway across 16 constituencies in the final phase. Among these are Rajmahal, Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Pakur, Maheshpur (ST), Shikaripara (ST), Dumka (ST), Jama (ST), Jarmundi, Nala, Jamtara, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda, Mahagama.

The fourth phase of elections took place in 15 Assembly constituencies covering 4 districts on Dec 16.

The third phase of elections took place in 17 Assembly constituencies covering 8 districts on December 12.

The second phase of elections to Jharkhand Legislative Assembly took place in 20 Assembly constituencies on December 7, while the first phase of voting took place on November 30.

