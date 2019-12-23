Jharkhand results : JMM alliance leading on 42 out of 81 seats

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): With the counting of votes for the State Assembly elections underway, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led alliance is leading on 42 seats out of total 81. While ruling BJP is ahead on 28 and its ally AJSU on 3 seats.

In the JMM-alliance, JMM is ahead on 26 seats, while Congress on 11 and RJD on 5 seats.



Among others, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) is leading on 5 Assembly seats, Nationalist Congress Party and CPI (M-L) on one seat each.

JMM leader Hemant Soren, who has been projected as the Chief Minister's face, was leading at Barhait seats but trailing at Dumka constituency.

The counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security.

Jharkhand went to polls for 81 Assembly seats in five phases from November 30 to December 20 and saw 65.17 per cent voter turnout.

Exits polls had predicted a marginal advantage to the JMM-led alliance and have pointed towards a hung Assembly.

JMM contested on 43 seats, the Congress on 31 and Lalu Prasad's RJD, which has a relatively smaller presence in the state, contested in seven seats. (ANI)