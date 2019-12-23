Jharkhand results are verdict against CAA, NRC: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday congratulated Hemant Soren, opposition alliance face in Jharkhand as the assembly election results showed them leading in the trend, saying the state seems to have given a verdict against the CAA and NRC.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal congratulated the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and said the arrogance can be seen in BJP across the nation.

"People want to vote in the name of work. It is obvious that they have not done any work. Also, people have seemed to have given their verdict against the CAA and the NRC and the arrogance of the BJP," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said in the last two phases of the elections, the revolt of the people against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was visible, while the BJP leaders had praised it during their rallies in the state. "This shows that the state has shown that they don't want this in their state," Kejirwal said referring to CAA and NRC. During the Lok Sabha elections, both Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal had suggested that to defeat the BJP, all the opposing forces should join hands in each state. nks/rt