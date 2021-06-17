Jharkhand tops list in providing benefits to COVID patients under Ayushman Bharat: State Health Minister

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 17 (ANI): Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Thursday said that the state is on top of the list in providing benefits to COVID-19 patients under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.



He said that a total of 1,419 patients have been benefitted in the state.

"Jharkhand is on top of the list in providing benefits to COVID 19 patients under Ayushman Bharat Scheme. A total of 1,419 patients have been benefitted. Whereas, only 19 people in Bihar, countries biggest state Uttar Pradesh has provided such benefits to 875 people," said Gupta.

Health Minister slammed BJP ruled states, especially Gujarat, for lacking behind in implementing Ayushman Bharat Scheme to benefit COVID 19 patients and said that the Gujarat model is highly talked and other states are often suggested to adopt it, but it has given benefits to zero people under this scheme.

"How sensitive are they towards the public can be easily guessed? What suggestions should I give to them (BJP ruled states)? There's an alliance of BJP in Bihar, still, they benefit only 19 patients. The Gujarat Model which BJP leaders suggest us to adopt has zero participation in the Central government's ambitious scheme. UP is a much bigger state than Jharkhand and still benefits just 875 patients. We are a tribal state. We lack finance and information, still in this adverse situation we provided all possible aid to our people," he added.

A total of 6.05 lakh COVID-19 patients have been treated under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in India so far.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is the flagship health protection scheme of the Government of India that provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakhs per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families (about 53 crore beneficiaries). (ANI)