Jharkhand: Traditional doll making promotes culture, dance forms, mythology

Shobha Kumari, founder of Srijan Handicrafts, while speaking to ANI, said, "The aim of the initiative is to represent our culture through these dolls. This is to preserve our heritage.""We also make dolls representing other states. The demand for our dolls is consistent, with clients from India as well as from abroad. The initiative has given much-needed confidence to women by providing them employment," she added.An artist, Phulmani Kacchap, said, "It's been ten years since I have been making the dolls. I really appreciate this initiative to preserve our culture." (ANI)