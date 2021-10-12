Jharkhand's first woman idol maker continues her late husband's business

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 12 (ANI): Madhvi Pal, who is reportedly Jharkhand's first woman idol maker, carries forward her late husband's idol-making business in Ranchi after his death.



Speaking to ANI, Madhvi said, "I started this in 2012 after my husband died. It was his business. I will continue doing this as long as I am alive."

She further said that she faced many difficulties in continuing this business as she was the only bread-earner of the family after him.

"When he died, the environment at my house was very depressing because he was the only bread-earner of my family. I have two kids, so after him, the responsibility laid on me and then I decided to carry forward his business because I was left the only provider of my family," she added.

Madhvi said that she always used to take care of the workers at her workplace. "When I decided to continue my husband's business, the workers did not trust me whether I will be able to manage it or pay them on time. But I always provided them bonus along with salary so that they can be happy," the lady idol maker said.

She said that she sells these idols only in nearby villages like Tipudana, Ramgarh, etc. (ANI)

