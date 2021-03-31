  1. Sify.com
  'Jharokha': India's rich architectural heritage captured on canvas

'Jharokha': India's rich architectural heritage captured on canvas

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Mar 31st, 2021, 15:20:20hrs
S.Ravi
