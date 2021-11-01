JIBS organises first international conference on community psychology

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) in collaboration with Community Psychology Association of India (CPAI) organised the first International Conference on Community Psychology (ICCP) at O.P. Jindal Global University. The three-day conference aimed at exploring contemporary themes in the broader domain of community psychology.

The three-day conference brought together distinguished professors, experts, psychologists and academicians from various fields to explore contemporary themes in the broader domain of community psychology.

"The aim of the conference was to exemplify the scope of research in community psychology by integrating various themes of interest," said Dr. Sanjeev P. Sahni, Principal Director at the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS).

"Community psychologists can play a significant role in the wellness of individuals and communities. So it is critical to look at the cultural, economic, social, political, and environmental factors that shape and influence the psychological aspects of individuals and communities. In this conference, we aimed to delve into the same," Dr. Sahni added.

During the conference, 11 panel discussions and seven paper presentations highlighted both theories of relevance and applied aspects in several associated fields, such as economics, sociology, ecology, and feministic psychology.

Imminent academicians in the field of psychology Dr. Ravi Gunthe, Former Prof. J.N. Vyas University, Jodhpur; Prof. A.V.S. Madnawat, Former Professor of Psychology, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur; Prof. (Dr.) Ramjee Lal, General Secretary, Community Psychology Association of India and Prof. (Dr.) N.K. Saksena, Patron, Community Psychology Association of India gave talks on various aspects of Community Psychology during various sessions of the conference.

The conference was held as a part of series of academic initiatives undertaken by JIBS to further multi-disciplinary and empirical research in the psychology and allied fields.

It is pertinent to mention that JIBS is a value-based research Institute of O.P. Jindal Global University and a member of the Academic Council on the United Nations System (ACUNS) that focuses on the applied and experimental research in the areas of mental health, competency mapping, neurosciences, neural decision sciences, psychobiology, management sciences, forensic studies, social psychology and criminal behavior.

