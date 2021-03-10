Jilted lover held in Agra double murder case

The incident happened on Monday in Agra's Bah area. The accused, who is pursuing his graduation, was remanded to judicial custody after being produced in the court, said the police.

Agra, March 10 (IANS) The 20-year-old jilted lover, who had allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and her mother to death, has been arrested after a brief encounter with police.

Station House Officer, Bah police station, Vinod Kumar, said that acting on a tip-off, the area near Bateshwar was barricaded on Tuesday for checking the vehicles. After some time, when the police noticed a motorcycle-borne youth, they signalled him to stop, but he took U-turn and opened fire at the police in a bid to escape.

The SHO said that in the retaliatory firing, the suspect was injured and shifted to a hospital. The police have also seized an illegal weapon from his possession and impounded the motorcycle.

According to police sources, during interrogation, the accused, Govind, confessed to having killed Kamini and her mother Sharda Devi.

The accused told police that Kamini had stopped talking to him for the past several days and out of desperation, he went to meet her at her house when her mother caught him.

As she tried to scream, he attacked her with a knife and then stabbed Kamini when she came to her mother's rescue.

Govind has been booked under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

On Monday, Agra Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to the arrest of the accused.

