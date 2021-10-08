Jilted lover slashes women's face in UP

The victim told the police that she did not know the attacker.

The survivor, a BA student, has been admitted to the Trauma Centre.

The incident took place in the Jankipuram area on Thursday evening.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the man attacked her when she was near the gate of her house.

The youth came running and shouted, "Tum meri nahi, tau kisi ki nahi (If you cannot be mine, you will not be anyone else)".

The next minute, he attacked her.

The victim slumped due to pain and started crying, her face covered in blood.

Her family members heard her screaming and came out and rushed her to hospital from where she was referred to the Trauma Centre.

Station House Officer (SHO), Jankipuram, Kuldeep Gaur, said that the matter was under investigation and the attacker would be identified and arrested soon.

