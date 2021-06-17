Jilted lover stabs girl to death in Kerala

The 21-year-old victim's sister Devi, 13, who tried to intervene also suffered injuries and was being treated at a hospital near the house.

Vineesh killed Dhrishya at her Perinthalmanna home in Malappurram district at around 8 a.m in the second floor of her house.

Thiruvananthapuram, June 17 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man on Thursday arrived at the house of a young woman and stabbed her to death

After the incident, Vineesh got into an autorickshaw. The driver, however, suspected something wrong and took him to the nearest police station, where he confessed to the crime.

According to neighbours, the two were classmates in school and Vineesh in the past was warned by friends and relatives of Dhrishya not to trouble her.

Local legislator Najeeb Kanthapuram told the media that from what he gathered from the police Vineesh was angry after the girl refused to be friends with him.

"The 13-year-old girl is presently out of danger. The police are trying to find out more from Vineesh," said the legislator.

Meanwhile reports have also surfaced that a shop belonging to Dhrishya's father was burnt down last night and the police suspect Vineesh's role in it.

All the top police officials in the district have arrived and the probe has begun to find out if there were others involved in the crime.

In the midst of questioning, Vineesh showed signs of being unwell and was taken to a nearby hospital.

--IANS

sg/in