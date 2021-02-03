Jind 'mahapanchayat' passes resolution to revoke farm laws

Jind (Haryana), Feb 3 (IANS) The Kisan Mahapanchayat amid the presence of thousands of farmers in Jind district of Haryana on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution to revoke the three contentious farm laws where BKU leader Rakesh Tikait announced that "if their demands were not accepted, they will hold another 'mahapanchayat' of India level".

To gather support and build up momentum for the farmers' agitation, Tikait reached Kandela village near here to address the 'mahapanchayat' where he was given a grand welcome.

Tikait was accompanied by state Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) President Gurnam Singh Chaduni.

Kandela 'khap' President Tek Ram, the organiser of the 'mahapanchayat', said besides revoking the farm laws, the resolution demanded that the government ensure that the farmers get MSP (minimum support price) for their crops and withdrawal of cases against farmers booked for violence on Republic Day in Delhi.

Ram said representatives of at least 50 'khaps' or community courts from across the state participated in the 'mahapanchayat', which came days after the other mahapanchayat held in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Tikait, showing his aggressive posture, said: "If the farmers' demands are not accepted by the Centre, they would hold 'mahapanchayat' at national level."

"When the ruler is afraid, he does fortification," he said, indicating his tough posture to the government.

He said a campaign would be carried out from village to village in Haryana till February 10 to gather momentum against the agitation.

A day before attending the 'mahapanchayat', Tikait said the farmers protesting against the three Central farm laws will take out a pan-India tractor rally if the government doesn't listen to them.

Earlier too, Kandela, the venue of the 'mahapanchayat', has been a centre of farmers' agitation. The farmers had launched an agitation from Kandela in 2002, demanding waiver of electricity dues.

Interestingly, after the Delhi violence on Republic Day, the farmers' agitation has shifted from Singhu and Tikri, where Punjab unions are camping, to Ghazipur where Tikait is holding the fort.

