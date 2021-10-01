Jindal and Deakin Education Partnership established to provide global opportunities to Indian students

The initiative, a first of its kind and in accord with the National Education Policy 2020, will offer innovative models of global education, training and research for the students in India.

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Deakin University, Australia, and the O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), Sonipat, have announced the establishment of the Jindal and Deakin Education Partnership which is to be based out of the JGU campus in Sonipat near New Delhi.

The Jindal and Deakin Education Partnership, through innovative and hybrid models of teaching and learning, aims to provide opportunities for Indian students to have an international campus experience.

The students will commence studies with JGU in India and subsequently transfer to a Deakin University campus in Australia. The areas of study, the programmes and the models of delivery offered will be flexible, future-oriented and will draw the expertise of both partners.

JGU and Deakin University will work together to make the transition from enrolling in-country and then transferring their studies in Australia a seamless process to ensure the best study experience possible.

The initiative was signed off virtually on Friday by Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, and Professor Iain Martin, President and Vice Chancellor, Deakin University, Australia.

This one-of-a-kind initiative is a boost to the ongoing India Australia Education Initiative and was strategically signed off in the presence of Mr Ian Biggs, Deputy Australian High Commissioner to India, who spoke enthusiastically on the establishment of the Jindal and Deakin Education Partnership and its importance to the growing bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar said, "Since our inception in 2009, JGU is committed to bringing world-class education to Indian students in Social Sciences, Arts and the Humanities. JGU throughout its short history has aspired to the kind of internationalism that has characterised exceptional institutions of higher learning. The university's mission is centred on adopting a global approach to our vision, specifically to promote a global perspective through a global faculty, global courses, global programmes, global curriculum, global research, and global collaborations.

"Also, as an 'Institution of Eminence' in India, we are deeply committed to the vision and mission of the National Education Policy 2020 which also focuses on creating globally diverse perspective through the medium of education. With this objective of internationalizing the higher education landscape of India, I am delighted at this landmark Jindal and Deakin Education Partnership between O.P. Jindal Global University and Deakin University."

Professor Kumar further observed, "The Jindal-Deakin collaboration promises an education experience that blends the best of both institutions through an industry-relevant education portfolio, world-class faculty and dynamic learning environment on the campuses of JGU in India and Deakin University in Australia. The unique portfolio of two undergraduate degrees from both institutions and a master's degree from Deakin will ensure that graduates have an incredible opportunity to learn and grow in two international university systems.

"JGU and Deakin University, which are both internationally endorsed in the recent QS World Universally Rankings 2022 among other global rankings, continue to make our respective national higher education systems stronger. I look forward to this collaboration of our institutions, which I believe is going to be an extraordinary and transformative initiative for strengthening the relationship between our two nations."

Professor Iain Martin said, "At Deakin, our focus is always on how to best serve our communities, locally and internationally." "Our strong presence in India over the last three decades has enabled us to collaborate and continuously innovate our research and education. This open-mindedness to new possibilities has served us extremely well in responding to the recent challenges presented by the pandemic.

"The establishment of the Jindal and Deakin Education Partnership will continue this emphasis on what is possible and will prioritise new opportunities for our students and partners in India, helping us deliver impact and progress across society. We are very excited about this collaborative initiative with OP Jindal Global University, and we are confident that Indian students will benefit from the innovative offerings through this education partnership."

