Jindal Global Law School begins admissions for 2021-22

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) LSAT--India is India's First Law Entrance Test being held for the Academic Year 2021-22. Application closes on 14 March for its first administration.

Admission process to all the academic programmes offered at Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University (JGU) has started on February 1, 2020.

JGLS, which is ranked as the No. 1 Law School in India and South Asia as per the QS World University Rankings by Subject (Law) 2020, offers five programmes, namely BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons) and BA (Hons) in Legal Studies available after Class XII; LLB 3-year programme for undergraduates and the LLM programme in different specialisations.

"Jindal Global Law School's decision to offer an early admissions process, which will enable the LSAT-India entrance exam to be taken in an AI-Enabled and Remote Proctored manner is a significant decision for three important reasons, said Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University and Dean, Jindal Global Law School, while announcing the admissions process for the upcoming academic year".

Professor Kumar said, "First, this is an Early Admission Process. Students writing 12th standard board examinations and also preparing for entrance exams always have a tough time every year balancing both these competing aspirations. This year students can take the LSAT-India 2021 early and can secure their admission to the law school and write their board exams in an absolute peaceful state of mind."

Professor Kumar said, "second, there was no opportunity in the past to law aspirants to improve their score. Law entrance exams were always a one-time opportunity. If it was a bad day for any student, you lose your chance for the year. Now, the students get a second chance in June 2021 to better their score and seek admission in case, they don't do well in the March exam. Students had no option but to wait for the next year if they didn't qualify LSAT--India cutoff earlier."

For example, in 2020, cutoff for JGLS was 60 Percentile score in LSAT-India. Anyone having received a score up to 59.99 percentile could never get an offer of admission to the 5-year BA/BBALLB programmes. This year students will get another chance to improve their score and can get a second opportunity for admission, even though the cut-off may be higher in 2021.

