Jindal Global Law School to host National rounds of Stetson Moot on the theme of environment and trade

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) in association with Surana & Surana International Attorneys will be hosting the Indian National Rounds of the 25th Stetson International Environmental Moot Court Competition. The Competition will be held virtually from 12th to 14th February 2021.

The Stetson Moot is the world's largest moot court competition exclusively dedicated to global environmental issues. The moot is organized by the Stetson University College of Law, Florida in cooperation with the Stetson Center for Excellence in Advocacy, and the Stetson Institute for Biodiversity Law and Policy.

The competition aims to motivate young and budding lawyers to take up environmental causes to fight against the negative and long-term impact of environmental pollution on health, economy and social well-being of the human population. Each year, the moot deals with an environment issue of global relevance. The theme for the 25th edition of the Competition is "Protection of Bats and International Trade Measures".

Reflecting on the philosophy of the Moot, C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, emphasized that "In a time when global environmental problems are rapidly increasing, serious thoughts and efforts need to be put into addressing these issues. Only by collective and concerted action prompted by indomitable will and determination can international and national communities prevent further damage to the environment and ensure sustainable living. Competitions like Stetson are opportunities for such will-formation among the younger generation".

The 25th National Rounds will be judged by eminent and leading academicians, practitioners, and policymakers. The Final Rounds of the Competition to be held on 14th February will be judged by Margaret Joan Beazley AO, QC, Governor of New South Wales; Justice Michael D. Wilson, Judge Supreme Court of Hawai'; Ambassador Gudmundur Eiriksson, Professor, Jindal Global Law School; Bharat H. Desai, Professor and Jawaharlal Nehru University Chair in International Environmental Law, Jawaharlal Nehru University; and Charu Sharma, Professor, Jindal Global Law School.

Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, O.P. Jindal Global University stated that "It is an honour and pleasure for JGU to host the 25th Indian National Rounds of Stetson Environmental Moot. The University has successfully organised the 24th Indian National Rounds in the year 2020. More than the said experience, our own environmental consciousness, commitment to national causes like the Swachh Bharat Mission and our deep-seated commitment to the protection of environment prompted us to become the host".

Welcoming all judges and participants of the Moot, Sreejith S.G., Professor and Executive Dean, Jindal Global Law School stated that, "We once again look forward to receiving all participants of the Moot to JGLS. Although the Pandemic has pressed us to hold the Moot online for the first time, it has in no way reduced student-participation in Moot or diminished the spirit associated with it. We are certain to have very engaging and lively sessions".

