JIPMER increases number of beds for Covid patients

The institute has also increased the number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds from 35 to 61.

Puducherry, May 4 (IANS) The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has said it has hiked the number of beds from 229 to 400 for Covid patients and plans to add another 75 beds due to the spike in the number of cases in the Union Territory.

Doctors from various departments have been redeployed for Covid services. Beds and wards in the super specialty block, women and child health, emergency and even the institute block are being modified to cater to emergency Covid-19 cases.

The institute in its statement said the modifications are made on a step-by-step basis so that emergency services and essential non-Covid services are not affected. The institute also fears that the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases would lead to a situation where all additional healthcare facilities are exhausted.

The institute said JIPMER is trying to increase the Covid facilities further as fast as possible and has requested the public to fight the Covid-19 pandemic by following measures to help reduce the spread of the disease.

Elderly persons, people with diseases like diabetes, hypertension and heart disease are at a risk of severe diseases and extreme care should be taken. It also called upon people with mild symptoms of Covid-19 to self-quarantine themselves, the statement added.

--IANS

aal/khz/bg