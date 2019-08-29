Jitender Singh chairs high level meet, takes stock of ongoing projects in NE region

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): In a high-level meeting with officials of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday reviewed the progress of ongoing projects in the region and also discussed the status of the report on the 100 days of the government.

According to an official statement, the officials briefed the minister about the progress made on the ongoing projects in the North Eastern Region (NER).During the meeting, Singh appreciated the achievement of the Ministry especially for providing data for the Education and Research Network (ERNET) paving way for bringing the region under the Digital India Programme to make the citizens of the country digitally empowered in the field of technology.The officials told the minister that the work for constructing a hostel for North East students in JNU campus would commence by the first week of September this year."The tender for the hostel building has been concluded. This is first of its kind hostel in JNU. The Hostel will accommodate 408 students. In addition to that 24 rooms have been earmarked for Divyang students of the NER," the statement added.The status of the North Eastern Cultural and Convention Centre which is being constructed at the cost of Rs 94 crore in New Delhi was also discussed during the meeting.Singh suggested that the Centre should be more futuristic and its capacity should be large so that it could act as a cultural and conventional hub of the North Eastern Region in Delhi.The minister also suggested for making arrangements for putting up exhibitions and stalls of North-East products and handicrafts in Jammu and Kashmir to increase the connectivity between two regions.While taking stock of the initiatives and projects to be implemented in the region, Singh said that the development of the NER has been the priority for the government."We will make all efforts for the implementation of ongoing development projects and will take measures to introduce new projects for the benefit of people of North East," the minister said.Singh also took stock of the preparations made for the upcoming two-day North Eastern Council 68th plenary Meet which will begin on September 8 in Guwahati. (ANI)