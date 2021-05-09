Jitendra Singh, Baijayant Panda congratulate Assam's CM-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): After BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma's name was announced as the next Chief Minister of Assam, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP national Vice President Baijayant Panda on Sunday congratulated him for the selection.



"Congratulations Himanta Biswa Sarma for being elected as CM-designate of Assam. I am sure, under your dynamic leadership, the State of Assam and entire Northeast will usher in a new era of development and prosperity, and play an important role in India's growth story," tweeted Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

BJP leader Baijayant Panda also congratulated Sarma and tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations to Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji on being elected new leader of Assam BJP Legislative Party. He was proposed by Sarbananda Sonowal Ji and seconded by Ranjeet Kumar Dass Ji and Nandita Garlosa Ji and elected unanimously under aegis of observers Narendra Singh Tomar Ji and Arun Singh Ji."

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma was elected as the leader of its legislative party in Assam, making him the next Chief Minister of the state, informed Union Minister and senior leader Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday.

The announcement came after a legislative party meeting held here today to decide the next chief minister of the state.

Yesterday, a crucial meeting was chaired in Delhi by BJP chief JP Nadda in this connection.

Party sources had earlier stated that Sonowal and Sarma had been summoned to the national capital to take a call on the leadership issue in the state.

Outgoing Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday tendered his resignation to Governor Jagdish Chandra Mukhi here at the Raj Bhavan.

The BJP has stormed back to power in the crucial Northeastern state retaining its hold on the government.

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a comfortable majority in Assam winning 75 seats of the total 126 constituencies. While BJP secured 60 seats, about 33 per cent, its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively

