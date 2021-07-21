Jitendra Singh calls for exploiting untapped potential in sci & tech

July 21, New Delhi (IANS) Stating that India has science and technology cooperation with 44 countries and this list will be expanded in the coming days and months, Union Minister for State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday called for subject-based, rather than ministry-based projects to achieve fruitful outcomes within the stipulated time.

Singh was speaking after releasing a review committee report on International S&T Cooperation prepared under the leadership of Anil Kakodkar, former Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission of India.

The minister also underlined the need for bringing more and more domain experts in international cooperation and, at the same time, remaining deeply connected to the domestic arena.

Highlighting that India is already a global power as far as science and technology is concerned, he called for streamlining and exploiting the huge untapped potential in tune with Prime Minister's mandate that "scientific endeavour should be citizen-centric".

The minister pointed out that while different science ministries are making note-worthy contributions to nation building, they should not be working in isolation and asked the scientists of different ministries and departments to further enhance collaboration in the field of research and development, besides stepping up activities and collaborations with industries and corporate houses.

"Covid taught us more about the value of coordination and collaboration, not just at the domestic level, but also on a global scale, he added.

Kakodkar said that cooperative and competitive spirit go together in international cooperation which has multiple benefits.

